An official of the Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce has been charged with sexual activity with a student at a Davidson County school following an investigation that originally began in 2009, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Wesley Keller, 42, of Pfafftown was arrested at his home in the 5800 block of Odenton Lane and was charged with 10 counts of sexual activity with a student, the result of incidents that occurred between August, 2008 and May, 2009, the sheriff's office said.
In June, 2019, the now-adult victim contacted the Criminal Investigations Division of the sheriff's office.
In 2009, the victim, who was then a student, was involved in an investigation concerning an alleged inappropriate relationship with a school administrator.
Keller was taken to the Davidson County Jail, and his bond was set at $1 million. He is scheduled to appear in Lexington Court on Aug. 12.
Kristin Johnson, president of the chamber, said in an email that the group is aware of the accusations.
"We recognize the seriousness of the recent accusations concerning Jason Keller," Johnson said. "We will be following developments closely."
Johnson said that Brad Hunter, a current board member and past board president, will assume all responsibilities of vice president until further notice.