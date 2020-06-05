A South Carolina man has been charged with soliciting sexually explicit photos of minors through social media, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Kenneth Wayne Carroll Jr., 35, of South Carolina has been charged with exploitation of a minor, disseminating harmful material to a minor and indecent liberties with a minor. Detective A. Doiel of the Surry County Sheriff's Office filed the charges against Carroll on May 28.
Detectives with the sheriff's office conducted a three-week undercover investigation of Carroll. During that time, the sheriff's office said in the news release, Carroll targeted young women through social media.
Carroll also sent explicit photos of himself to an undercover detective, the sheriff's office said.
Detectives with the sheriff's office contacted the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina to help with apprehending Carroll. Carroll was arrested and is being held without bond. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office also executed a search warrant and seized numerous electronic devices that were used to communicate over social media. Carroll worked as a long-distance truck driver and did not provide a permanent address to authorities.
Here we go again, same disturbing pattern, same depraved and sordid behavior. Where's the outrage from those who have no problem expressing outrage at peaceful protestors and racing to post their vitriol on the Journal comments section? When violent acts like this perverted perv are committed, . . . . crickets.
