Jassy Salinas-Vargas and Jovannie Martinez weren’t related but they still considered each other cousins. But on Wednesday in Forsyth Superior Court, Salinas-Vargas pleaded guilty to charges that he fatally shot Martinez to death in August 2018.
Salinas-Vargas, 21, of 100 Woodbriar Path in Rural Hall, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Martinez’s death.
Judge William A. Wood of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Salinas-Vargas to a minimum of one year and three months to a maximum of two years and three months in prison.
Assistant District Attorney Lizmar Bosques said the shooting happened on Aug. 2, 2018. Winston-Salem police went to Cambridge Apartments, at 607 W. 23rd St., where officers found Martinez lying at the bottom of the stairs leading to an apartment. Martinez was lying on the ground with his feet angled toward the staircase. The first officer saw a gunshot wound to the chest and started trying to save Martinez’s life. Bosques said Martinez could not speak but indicated with his hands that he heard two gunshots.
Martinez was declared dead at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Salinas-Vargas was at the scene and he later told Winston-Salem police that he was in his apartment when he heard gunshots. He said he came out and saw Martinez lying on the ground outside, Bosques said. He told police he tried to bring Martinez’s body inside the apartment but couldn’t because of the rain.
He was interviewed again on Aug. 21, 2018 and gave the same story, Bosques said.
On Dec. 7, 2018, police detectives interviewed Salinas-Vargas again after receiving multiple reports that he was the shooter.
Bosques said that in additional interviews, Salinas-Vargas told police that he and Martinez had been drinking alcohol and that Martinez was handling a gun. Salinas-Vargas said he attempted to grab the gun, believing Martinez was too drunk to be holding it. Martinez fought Salinas-Vargas off and the gun went off, with a bullet hitting Martinez in the chest.
He told police that he picked up two shotgun shells from the grass outside the apartment and placed them in the trash can in his apartment, which police later seized. The shotgun was never found, and Salinas-Vargas said he believed the neighbor who brought the gun to them took it back.
Bosques said police didn’t uncover any evidence indicating that the shooting was premeditated. That’s why Salinas-Vargas was not charged with murder.
Terrance Hines, Salinas-Vargas’ attorney, said his client apologizes for what happened and has no explanation for why he initially lied to police. Hines said Salinas-Vargas also realizes he could have been shot in that incident.
Reina Martinez, the mother of Jovannie Martinez, said through a translator that she would have understood if Salinas-Vargas had told the truth.
“He should have told me that same day he saw me,” she said.
