WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in the investigation of a stolen pontoon boat.
The boat was last seen at the Carolina Marina at 548 Shelton Road in Stokesdale, and was seen being towed away by a white and gold Ford Expedition with damage to the right rear bumper, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Anyone with information on the location of the boat or the suspect vehicle is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
This has been the second pontoon theft in Stolesdale in less than a week. Samuel Mack Simpson, 20, of 405 Justamere Farm Road, Greensboro, was charged with stealing one from 435 Humphrey's Ridge Drive