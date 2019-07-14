GREENSBORO — Four people were robbed and one man is in custody after an investigation that involved in a police chase, according to Greensboro police. Authorities are looking for three other suspects in the early Sunday morning incident, police spokesman Ron Glenn said.
Officers responded to Shooters Sports Bar at 3808 West Gate City Blvd. on a reported robbery at about 2:15 a.m., Sunday. Officers located a vehicle linked to the robbery and initiated a chase that ended near River and Vickery Chapel roads, Glenn said.
John Lewis Rogers, 32, of High Point, was arrested, Glenn said. No one was injured in the incident.
Rogers faces probation violation and fugitive of justice charges, though other charges are pending, Glenn said.
High Point police, the Highway Patrol and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office assisted Greensboro police during the investigation.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a a cash reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.