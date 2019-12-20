Police confirmed Friday morning there was a shooting inside the Joycelyn V. Johnson Municipal Services Center on Lowery Street in Winston-Salem.
Assistant Police Chief William Penn Jr. said the situation is now "stable."
Authorities will not release information about victims in the shooting until a 2 p.m. press conference at the public works building, Penn said.
The SBI as well as the police department's criminal investigations division are investigating.
At least 20 police cars were on the scene after reports of gunfire inside the building.
Herbert Martinez, an employee, was sitting in his truck in the parking lot before 7 a.m. when a coworker ran out from the public works facility and said someone was shooting inside the building. He stayed in his truck and then heard gunshots.
The two then ran and hid in a ditch, and then they heard more shots, Martinez said. They also called police.
Police have closed roads and rerouted traffic. A SWAT officer with a rifle was at the gate of the facility, and the mobile command unit for the Winston-Salem Police Department is at the scene, as well.
More details will be posted as information becomes available.
