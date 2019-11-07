A man found dead outside of his apartment in September was stabbed to death with a pair of scissors, according to his autopsy.
Police found Luis Ceferino Escamilla, 38, lying outside of his apartment complex on Brookline Street the morning of Sept. 2. Police originally identified Escamilla, a Mexican national, as Luis Torres but learned his true identity after obtaining immigration documents that correctly identified him, according to the autopsy performed by Forsyth County Medical Examiner Mark Giffen.
At the time of his killing, police declined to say how Escamilla died, only referring to it as a “violent confrontation.”
Someone stabbed Escamilla in the right cheek and in his chest multiple times with a pair of scissors, according to his autopsy. Escamilla was in his apartment when he was stabbed, the autopsy and police have said.
According to the toxicology report, Escamilla had a blood alcohol concentration was 0.39 percent, or nearly five times the legal driving limit, at the time of his death.
Police had difficulty identifying Escamilla because he has no immediate family living in the area. After reaching out to the Mexican consulate, a cousin came forward and identified him as Luis Torres, which later turned out to be an alias.
There have been no arrests made in Escamilla’s death.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the crime to contact police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers also has a Spanish-language line, which can be reached by dialing 336-728-3904.
There have been 24 people killed in Winston-Salem so far in 2019, according to police data.
