Dustin Thomas Tuttle

REIDSVILLE — A Reidsville man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing Saturday night that sent another man to the hospital, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday in a news release.

Dustin Thomas Tuttle, 38, of 937 Knowles Road was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, the sheriff's office said.

Tuttle is in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bail, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies went to Tuttle's home just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday and found another man suffering from a cut to his neck. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, authorities said.

