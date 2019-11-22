A registered sex offender in Boone was arrested Thursday after he was accused of a sex offense involving a child, authorities said Friday.
Joshua Wayne Clemons, 39, of Antelope Run in Boone is charged with nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, Boone police said.
Clemons was charged with those offenses after Boone police, the Watauga County Sheriff's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation looked into allegations of the possession and distribution of child pornography against a Boone man, police said.
Clemons was taken to the Watauga County Jail with his bond set at $55,000, police said. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3.
According to the state sex-offender registry, Clemons was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a minor in December 1999, police said. At the time, the victim was 12-years-old.
Court records also show that Clemons was convicted of sexual battery and assault on a female in Forsyth County in October 2016, police said. The victim in that case was also a child.
