ASHEBORO — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in identifying three people who it wants to question about the theft of an ATV on May 29.
The three individuals were photographed by a nearby camera in the Ewing Street area of Archdale, according to a sheriff's office news release. One of them can be seen pushing the green 2001 Yamaha Wolverine four-wheeler that was stolen.
The vehicle has a white and red "Wolverine 4x4" decal on left side, welded pipe fittings on the muffler, and a wench on the front.
Anyone with any information on these persons of interest in the four-wheeler larceny is asked to call 911 or contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6698, or Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at (336-672-CRIME or 7463).