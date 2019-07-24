ASHEBORO — A Greensboro man and woman were arrested on various charges Tuesday after a Randolph County sheriff's deputy was called to a business parking lot in Trinity about a possible overdose.
The woman was identified as Brandy Leonard Hill, 27, of 1825 Greensboro St. Ext., the sheriff's office said in a news release. The deputy said the man originally gave a false name but was identified as 33-year-old Denirious Marques Marsh, of the same address. The N.C. registration plate on the vehicle had been reported as stolen from Greensboro and both people had outstanding arrest warrants, the sheriff's office said.
Both were charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle. Hill was also charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Her arrest order was on a failure to appear on a misdemeanor larceny charge.
Marsh was also charged with misdemeanor resisting a public officer. His arrest order was on a failure to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked-not impaired.
Both were placed in the Randolph County jail. Hill's bail was set at $25,500, and Marsh's at $26,000.