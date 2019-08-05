RANDLEMAN — A 19-year-old man is accused of chasing a person through the woods and cutting him with a machete, according to a Randolph County Sheriff's Office news release.
A second victim was also found at a different location, also with cuts.
Ellijah Stone Bailey, of Randleman, was arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to the release.
Deputies responded to the Torch Drive area of Randleman on Sunday after receiving a call about the assault.
As deputies approached, they observed a male covered in blood and sitting in the driveway just a short distance from a wooded area. The victim said he had been chased by two people and one of them cut him several times with a machete. Deputies observed three large wounds.
Both victims were taken to Moses Cone Hospital and were in stable condition. The release indicated the incident was domestic in nature and remains under investigation.
Bailey was given a $350,000 secured bond.