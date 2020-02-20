FIELDALE, Va. — A pregnant woman who was shot in the face Tuesday night died in a Roanoke hospital not long after doctors determined her unborn child was dead, authorities said late Wednesday.
Krystal Anne McReynolds, 34, of Bassett, Va., was shot at least once in the face, the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Virginia said in a news release. Deputies responded about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday to a home in Fieldale and found the injured McReynolds, who was taken to a local hospital then transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, the sheriff's office said.
Reynolds was approximately four to five months pregnant, authorities said.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia will conduct an autopsy of McReynolds and her unborn child to determine the cause and manner of death.
Deputies initially charged 35-year-old Thomas Christopher Mcdowell of Fieldale with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon. As a result of McReynolds' death, he is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of murder, the sheriff's office said. He is being held without bail in the Henry County jail.
The news release did not mention a possible motive or how Mcdowell knew McReynolds.
This incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed.
