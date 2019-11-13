Forsyth County deputies seized 90 pounds of marijuana Tuesday after a traffic stop in the county, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies stopped a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Rodney Levon Dudley, of Rockwell, for unspecified traffic violations, the sheriff’s office said. An interview with Dudley led to a search of the car, the sheriff’s office said.
K9 Bruno, a narcotics dog, helped deputies find 90 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle, and deputies also seized $543.
Deputies arrested Dudley on charges of felony marijuana trafficking, felony marijuana possession with intent to sell and deliver, felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dudley is being held in the Forsyth County Jail under a $300,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Dec. 6.
Authorities ask anyone with additional information about this incident to call the sheriff’s office at 336-727-2112, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers also has a Spanish language line, which can be reached at 336-728-3904.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.