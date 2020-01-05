GREENSBORO — A restaurant patron foiled the possible kidnapping of an 8-year-old girl at a fast-food restaurant in late December, Greensboro police said.
The girl, who was with her parents, had gone to the restroom at the Biscuitville on West Market Street on Dec. 27. When she left the bathroom, Timothy Jon Fry tried to grab her, Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said Sunday.
However, a male patron who was suspicious about the offender followed him to the area of the restrooms and intervened. Fry let go of the girl, ran to his truck and drove away, Glenn said. The patron took pictures of the man and his truck and police were notified of the event. An officer spotted the truck in the area of Market and Tate streets within an hour and arrested the 55-year-old Fry, Glenn said.
Fry, of Greensboro, is charged with attempted kidnapping and indecent liberties with children, Glenn said. He was being held at the Guilford County jail on a $300,000 bond.
WFMY (CBS-Channel 2) reported that the girl's mother gave the patron "the biggest hug in the entire world."
Biscuitville President, Kathie Niven, issued the following statement to WFMY regarding the incident:
'Biscuitville takes the safety of our guests very seriously, and we are working with law enforcement as they investigate the December 27 incident at our West Market Street restaurant. While we can't always control the actions of others, it is critical that businesses, communities and neighbors play an active role in reporting and reacting to suspicious activity. We join Ms. Owen (the girl's mother) in being extremely grateful to the good Samaritan at Biscuitville who stepped up to address the situation.'
Glenn said "it was kind of the perfect scenario" for providing police with the information they needed to catch Fry.
