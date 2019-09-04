The Winston-Salem Police Department is working to locate any immediate family members of Luis Ceferino Torres, who was found dead Monday morning outside of an apartment complex in the city’s Sunnyside neighborhood.
Police have not released an exact cause of death, saying the death appeared to be a result of a “violent confrontation” and ruling Torres' death a homicide.
Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Greg Dorn said it looks like Torres was first injured in his apartment and then ran outside, where he died.
Torres, 38, was found outside of the Jon-Arch Apartments on East Brookline Street, where he lived, according to police.
The medical examiner was performing Torres’ autopsy Wednesday morning, according to Dorn.
The Winston-Salem Journal filed a public records request with the N.C. Medical Examiner's Office for Torres' autopsy results earlier in the week and is awaiting the results.
A Mexican national, Torres had no immediate family members living in Winston-Salem. Police worked with the Mexican consulate to find Torres’ family members but have been unsuccessful.
Police also appealed to the public, asking anyone who knew Torres or was related to him to speak with investigators.
On Tuesday, a cousin came forward and informed investigators that both of Torres’ parents were dead and said they would try and find phone numbers for other living relatives in Mexico, Dorn said.
Many of Torres' neighbors said they didn’t hear anything the night Torres was killed.
Torres is the 18th person killed in the city in 2019. There were 19 people killed in Winston-Salem during the same time period in 2018.
Police said anyone with information relating to the investigation should call police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or the CrimeStoppers Spanish-language line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers can also be reached on Facebook as Crime Stoppers of Forsyth County.
