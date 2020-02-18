arrest.jpg
GREENSBORO — Police said they have arrested a 17-year-old in the shooting death of a Winston-Salem man over the weekend.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Mario Alberto Bustamante Rodriguez, Greensboro police said Tuesday in a news release.

The 17-year-old was charged Monday with first-degree murder, police said. No other information about the suspect or a possible motive can be released at this time, said Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn.

Police believe the shooting occurred about 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of the 400 block of Bunker Hill Road. The shooting victim was taken by private vehicle to a medical facility in Kernersville, then transferred to a medical facility in Winston-Salem before he died, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

