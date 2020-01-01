arrest.jpg
CONCORD — Police say they've arrested a suspect in the shooting at a mall that left a 13-year-old girl dead.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Dontae Laquavious Milton-Black was arrested this morning. The 18-year-old was charged with one count each of first-degree murder and felony riot.

Milton-Black is being held without bond at the Cabarrus County jail. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

Avenanna Propst, 13, was killed and two juveniles were injured after a fight started outside a Dave & Buster's at the Concord Mills mall northeast of Charlotte.

Avenanna was an eighth-grader at A.C.E Academy Public Charter School in Harrisburg, and was expected to graduate from there soon.

Concord police said Propst and the injured teens were not the intended targets of the gunfire.

