GREENSBORO — Police are looking for a girl who was reported abducted Wednesday evening from a playground on Phillips Avenue.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Ahlora Ashanti Sample Lindiment, who is described as a 3-year-old black female with brown eyes and black hair, police said in a news release. According to the Amber Alert, her hair is braided with multi-colored beads. She weighs about 40 pounds and is about 2 feet tall.
She was last seen wearing a short-sleeve pink T-shirt, black jeans and possibly white sandals.
She was at a playground at 2411 Phillips Ave. when she was taken, according to the Amber Alert.
Police received a report about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday that the girl had been abducted by a black woman with a medium complexion and hair in a short ponytail. The woman is in her 20s, weighs about 135 pounds and is 5 feet 6 inches tall, police said. She was wearing a short-sleeve black crop top with black pants with tiger print faces on them, a yellow stripe on one leg and a white stripe on the other leg. She also was wearing dark flip flops and a gold chain.
She was last seen heading northwest from the playground, according to the Amber Alert.
Anyone with information or who has seen the child is asked to call police at 336-373-2287 or 911.
