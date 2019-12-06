HIGH POINT — Police say a man convicted of robbing a local bank in 2016 robbed it again today.
Jimmy Lee Johnson, 52, of High Point will be charged with armed robbery, police said in a news release.
Officers were called to the BB&T at 620 N. Main St. after a man who had what appeared to be a gun in his hand ordered a teller to give him money before fleeing with an undisclosed amount, police said.
An officer on patrol in the area saw a man running from the bank and stopped him, police said. While the man was being detained, police received the robbery call and a description of the suspect matched him, police said. Police said they also found the money from the bank on the man, whom they identified as Johnson.
According to police, Johnson has been convicted of five robberies dating to 1991. One of those robberies was on March 23, 2016, at the same BB&T that was robbed Friday, police said.
