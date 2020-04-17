Gunfire erupted at an apartment complex in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon. Reports of gunshots came in to police around 1:40 p.m. from 3890 Old Vineyard Road.

Police blocked the parking lot with crime scene tape, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was injured. An ambulance was on the scene.

Officers who responded were speaking with apartment residents around 3 p.m. and did allow some residents to leave in their cars.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

