Gunfire erupted at an apartment complex in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon. Reports of gunshots came in to police around 1:40 p.m. from 3890 Old Vineyard Road.
Police blocked the parking lot with crime scene tape, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was injured. An ambulance was on the scene.
Officers who responded were speaking with apartment residents around 3 p.m. and did allow some residents to leave in their cars.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.