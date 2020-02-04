HIGH POINT — Prosecutors cited the state's self-defense law as their reason for not charging a man who shot a painting contractor in the chest Jan. 30, according to a spokesman for the High Point Police Department.
The Violent Crimes Unit consulted with the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office, which declined to prosecute at this time, police said Tuesday morning.
Lt. Matt Truitt said the case was declined because of the state's "castle doctrine," which gives residents the right to defend themselves with deadly force in certain situations.
Officers responded to a reported shooting at 8:25 a.m. on Jan. 30 to 802 Lakecrest Ave. at Chatham Woods apartment complex. Byron Castillo, 48, an independent painting contractor from Winston-Salem hired by the complex, had gone to one of the apartments to complete some type of painting work, police said.
Police said Tuesday that Castillo was mistakenly sent to the wrong apartment, and after identifying himself as maintenance, began knocking on the door and attempted to gain entry with a key that did not work.
The 28-year-old occupant "perceived that someone was attempting to break into his apartment and retrieved his firearm," police said. The man could see Castillo pulling on the door handle and that he had something in his other hand manipulating the deadbolt.
Fearing for his safety, the man opened the door and shot at Castillo, striking him once in the chest, police said. Castillo then went to the complex's office to tell someone he had been shot, Truitt said.
Castillo remains in intensive care at a local hospital and "his condition is still continuing to improve," police said Tuesday.
Both parties cooperated fully in the investigation, police said.
Cyrus Brown, the lead assistant district attorney in High Point, declined comment on the case Tuesday morning when reached by phone at his office.
