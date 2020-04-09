Winston-Salem police and North Carolina Department of Public Safety probation officers arrested four men Wednesday evening on drug and firearm charges.
The police department's Violent Firearms Investigation Team had been investigating several recent shootings in the city and identified a group of people who may have been responsible for them, police said. However, it was not immediately clear Thursday morning what shootings police were referencing.
The group frequently gathered at 403 Mason St., a home in the eastern part of the city, police said. Probation officers went to the home to conduct a warrantless search of George Lane, a man who lives there and is on probation.
Upon arriving, the officers saw Lane in a detached garage along with three other men and a juvenile, police said. Officers said they also saw illegal drugs and a shotgun in the garage.
Police detained everyone there and seized five firearms in the process, according to police documents.
Officers obtained a search warrant for Lane's house and seized 61 grams of suspected cocaine, 41 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 1.625 grams of marijuana and $1,561, police said.
Police also executed search warrants at two addresses tied to another man arrested at Lane's house, Raymont Lowell Richardson Jr.
Officers searched the residences at 3105 Apollo Drive and 2718 W. Mountain St., but it's unclear what if anything they seized from those homes.
Police arrested Lane on charges of violating his probation, three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm with an altered or removed serial number and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.
Police arrested Richardson on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police arrested Calvin Devonte Bush on a federal charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Police arrested Shaerod Lorenzo Jackson on charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, carrying a concealed gun and discharging a firearm in city limits.
In addition to N.C. Department of Public Safety and the Winston-Salem Police Department, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted with the investigation and arrests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.