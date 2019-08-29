A 41-year-old Winston-Salem man is charged with assaulting law enforcement officers with a deadly weapon after the Winston-Salem Police Department said he tried to run over a group of officers Wednesday night.
Three uniformed officers were in the 1400 block of E. Third Street at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night working a call for service, Winston-Salem police said in a news release, when a vehicle driving toward the officers suddenly swerved directly at the three.
The driver of the vehicle also sped up, police say, but the officers were able to get out of the car’s path. The driver of the vehicle continued along the road and crashed into a police cruiser, police said.
The driver, who police said continued trying to hit the officers, eventually ran off the road entirely and got his car stuck on a retaining wall in the front yard of a home on the street.
At that point, the three officers were able to arrest the man, later identified as Michael Wayne Hutchens, 41, of E. 3rd Street. No officers were injured in the incident, and Hutchens received no serious injuries, police said.
Both Hutchens’ vehicle and one of the police cruisers were heavily damaged, police said.
Police said Hutchens' appeared to be intoxicated at the time of his arrest.
Police charged Hutchens with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, resisting, delaying or obstructing a police officer and driving while license revoked.
Additionally, Hutchens received multiple traffic citations, police said. He is cited for reckless driving, driving while impaired, failure to stop at a stop sign, exceeding the posted speed limit, failure to maintain lane, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and impeding traffic.
Hutchens is being held without bond in the Forsyth County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 19.
As a result of the incident, police shut down a section of E. 3rd Street for about 45 minutes after Hutchens’ arrest.
