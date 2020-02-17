GREENSBORO - Detectives have not released the identity of a man who died after a shooting Saturday night in Greensboro, according to a news release issued this afternoon by Greensboro police.
Police believe the shooting occurred at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of the 400 block of Bunker Hill Road in Greensboro. The shooting victim was taken by private vehicle to a medical facility in Forsyth County.
Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said he did not know if the man initially survived the shooting or when the man was pronounced dead. Kernersville police initially responded to the medical facility, and contacted Greensboro police at approximately 6:30 a.m. Sunday about the case.
Glenn said detectives are trying to verify the man's identity so they can notify his family.
Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
