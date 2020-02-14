FAYETTEVILLE — Police say that a man cut off his girlfriend's arm with a machete.
Citing court documents, The Fayetteville Observer reports that the 54-year-old woman's left arm was severed below the elbow. Police officers who arrived on scene about 6 a.m. Tuesday quickly performed life-saving measures.
The woman told police that she had asked 27-year-old Ryan Alexander Tyndall for some Xanax. Court documents said he told her the medication was in the bedroom. After she walked in, she said she felt a sharp pain in her arm and saw that her arm had been cut, court documents stated.
She ran to Tyndall’s home a block away to ask for help. While officers were at the residence, Tyndall drove up in the victim’s car and was taken into custody, officials said.
The victim was airlifted to Duke Medical Center and underwent emergency surgery.
Tyndall was charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was taken to Cumberland County Detention Center. It's unclear if he has an attorney.
This fiend should never be released from prison.
