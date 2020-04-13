A juvenile was injured this afternoon by gunfire from a car at a basketball court in a Winston-Salem park, police said.
The victim and several witnesses told police that about 6 p.m. a small vehicle approached the basketball courts at Rupert Bell Park and stopped. Several shots were fired in the direction of the courts before the vehicle sped off.
The victim was hit in the lower leg and was taken to a local hospital. The injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.
This case is under investigation and in the early stages.
Anyone with any information on this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
