Winston-Salem police are investigating the city’s second homicide in as many days after officers responding to a shooting Saturday morning on N. Liberty Street found a man dead of a gunshot wound.
Officers went to the 1500 block of N. Liberty Street around 2 a.m. after getting a call about gunshots there, police said. The officers found a man lying in the roadway near 16th Street, dead from a gunshot wound.
Police later identified the person as 38-year-old Marcus Jerome Reid, of Winston-Salem. Police notified Reid’s family of his death, but released no information about the circumstances leading up to his death.
Reid is the 14th person killed in the city in 2020, compared to 12 people through the same time period in 2019.
On Thursday, officers went to an apartment in the 1300 block of Byron Street at 10:21 p.m. after getting a call about a stabbing there, police said. The officers found 63-year-old Keith Bowman lying on the ground outside of the apartment complex with a stab wound.
Police say the officers started providing medical treatment until Forsyth County EMS could arrive and take him to a hospital. Bowman later died at the hospital.
Detectives working the case identified Sampson Bash, 51, as a suspect and later arrested him on a charge of voluntary manslaughter.
Authorities are asking anyone with knowledge of Reid’s death to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.