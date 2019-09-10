At least 10 cars at Reynolds High School have been broken into over the past week, Winston-Salem Police Department said Tuesday.
Police said seven cars were broken into Monday, and someone broke the windows in many of them to steal items inside.
On Sept. 4, three vehicles had items stolen. However, two of them were left unlocked, police said.
Police said they want to remind everyone to lock their vehicles, and to make sure nothing valuable is left inside of the vehicles in plain sight.
Police ask anyone with information about the break-ins at Reynolds to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem at 336-727-2800
