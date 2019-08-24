GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a shooting late Friday as a homicide after the victim died from his wounds.
Officers responded about 10:50 p.m. Friday to reports of gunshots in the 3900 block of Hahns Lane, police said in a news release. They found 27-year-old Christopher Babunga, no address listed, with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or leave a tip on the P3tips app or online at P3tips.org.