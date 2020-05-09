Generic Greensboro Police (copy) (copy)

GREENSBORO — Police have identified the victim of a shooting early today as a 52-year-old Greensboro man.

Officers who responded about 6:20 a.m. to the area of Dawson Avenue and Abington Drive found Harold Lyndell Plummer with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release. He was taken to a hospital but later died, police said.

Police said they have no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

