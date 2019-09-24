A woman walking her dog around 3 a.m. in the West End neighborhood near Hanes Park heard several gunshots Tuesday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
The woman, whose name was not released, was with her dog in the 300 block of N. Sunset Drive when she saw a dark-colored four door sedan, either a Honda Accord or Honda Civic, near the park, police said.
Someone in the car began shooting into the air, Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Gregory Dorn said.
Police recovered several shell casings from the scene. No one was injured, Dorn said.
Dorn said there are no leads beyond the vehicle description.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.