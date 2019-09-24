A woman walking her dog around 3 a.m. in the West End neighborhood near Hanes Park heard several gunshots Tuesday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The woman, whose name was not released, was with her dog in the 300 block of N. Sunset Drive when she saw a dark-colored four door sedan, either a Honda Accord or Honda Civic, near the park, police said.

Someone in the car began shooting into the air, Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Gregory Dorn said.

Police recovered several shell casings from the scene. No one was injured, Dorn said.

Dorn said there are no leads beyond the vehicle description.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

@LeeOSanderlin

