Winston-Salem police are investigating Saturday morning the apparent shooting death of a 32-year-old woman in south part of the city.
Detectives are in the 900 block of Woodcote Drive, and have blocked off a large swath of the road with crime scene tape.
Police are working to notify the woman’s family, according to Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Gregory Dorn.
More than 30 yellow evidence placards can be seen scattered across the road, in a driveway, around a blue Toyota car parked on the street and in the front lawn of a home.
There are sizable splotches of what appears to be blood in the driveway and in the road behind the car. Forensic investigators and homicide detectives spent considerable time around the car photographing and documenting evidence.
One investigator could be seen using a metal detector in the lawn of the home, presumably looking for shell casings from a gun.
It is not known if police are looking for suspects or if anyone is in custody.
A woman who lives in the neighborhood and declined to share her name said she didn’t hear anything.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.