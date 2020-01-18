Two Winston-Salem men are in the hospital Saturday with serious injuries after an early morning shooting at the Lubuchanas bar on Starlight Drive, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Officers went to the bar about 12:22 a.m. after hearing gunfire, police said. The officers found 19-year-old Jorge Villareal Rodriguez and 22-year-old Oscar Villegas lying in the parking with gunshot wounds, police said.
First-responders took the two men to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where they are listed in serious, but stable condition, police said.
Investigators determined the shooting happened after an argument at the bar, and police say the suspect is still at large.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Police Department at 336-773-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted through the group’s Facebook page, “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County.”
