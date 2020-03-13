Winston-Salem police are investigating Friday morning after a man with a gun robbed the Two Brothers Gas Station on University Parkway just after midnight, according to the police department.
Police say a man came into the store and pointed a handgun at an employee, demanding money. The robber reached over the counter, grabbed the cash drawer from the register and and ran away.
There were no injuries.
Police say the suspect is thinly built and was wearing a black toboggan hat, a black North Face brand jacket, black pants and white gloves.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the robbery to contact the police department at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
