Winston-Salem police have arrested two men in connection with a stabbing death and are investigating two shootings that left two other men wounded. All three incidents happened early Monday.
Police Capt. Steven Tollie said that none of Monday’s incidents were related.
Officers were called to an apartment in the 1000 block of Academy Street about 3 a.m. Monday and found Marcus Warren Smith, 26, who had been stabbed several times.
Smith died at the scene, police said.
Callers told police dispatchers that they heard sounds of a struggle or an assault coming from the apartment, police said.
Smith lived at the apartment with two other men, Jesse Jesus Sanchez, 20, and Brandon Michael Bussey, 20, police said. Sanchez and Bussey have been charged with murder and are being held at the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said.
Smith’s death is the city’s 21st homicide this year, the same number there were at this time last year, police said.
Police are also investigating a nearby shooting on Mulberry Street near its intersection with West Academy Street and a shooting about three hours earlier in the 900 block of East 17th Street.
Eric Scott Coble, 43, of Joyner Manor Drive in Germanton was found lying on his side in the 600 block of Mulberry Street around 3:30 a.m. Monday, police said.
Investigators say Coble was shot outside of a home and that the suspect or suspects left the scene. The shooting appears to have been an isolated incident, police said.
Coble was in critical condition Monday night at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, a hospital spokesman said.
An off-duty police officer who was working security at Piedmont International University heard the gunfire and went to the scene, said Marc Cutrell, PIU’s dean of student development.
Immediately after the shooting, PIU sent out an alert via email and text to its students, faculty and staff members, and the university officials locked down their campus for 1½ hours, Cutrell said.
PIU’s email said: “A drive-by shooting occurred ... across from our athletic office located at 705 W. Academy St. PIU was not targeted nor involved in this incident.
“We have safety plans in place to deal with emergency situations, which were followed perfectly,” the email said. “... An RA (resident assistant) heard the shots and quickly called the local police ... and the campus security officer, (who is) a Winston-Salem police officer, responded immediately, securing the crime scene.
“... This allowed us to provide staff, faculty and students with several types of alerts and information, keeping everyone informed,” the email said. “All safety protocols were followed, reducing the impact on our campus.”
A neighbor who lives near the scene said she heard eight gunshots. She then saw an SUV with two of its doors open and the victim lying on the sidewalk, said the neighbor who declined to give her name because the shooting suspect remains at large.
The neighbor said she is accustomed to urban crime, having lived previously in New York City and Dallas, but she has never heard gunfire so close to where she lives.
“For it to be that close, it’s kind of concerning,” the neighbor said.
Robert Parks and Jeffrey Nolen, PIU sophomores from Birmingham, Ala., said they were asleep when the university emailed them alerts about the shooting. Parks and Nolen are members of the PIU’s men’s basketball team.
“I am praying for the families of both victims,” Parks said.
Nolen said he saw many police cars nearby when he arrived on campus at 6 a.m. Monday.
“I hope those issues got resolved, and no else gets hurt,” Nolen said of the shooting on Mulberry Street and the stabbing on West Academy Street.
In another incident, officers also responded to the areas of 900 E. 17th Street at 12:35 Monday on a report of discharging firearms and of someone being shot, police said. Officers then found Anthony Denard Speas Jr., 24, of University Parkway suffering from a single gunshot wound in his lower body.
After Speas spoke to officers, he was taken to Wake Forest Baptist for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Speas was in stable condition Monday night at Wake Forest Baptist, a hospital spokesman said.
Investigators spoke with neighbors about the shooting, but no suspects have been arrested, police said.
The shootings and stabbing death Monday follow a non-fatal shooting on Friday and the Oct. 17 shooting death of a 17-year-old.
In Friday’s incident, police are looking for a suspect in connection with a man who was wounded by gunfire in the 300 block of Gregory Street in the city’s West Salem area.
Officers arrived at the scene at 4:33 p.m. and found Kenneth Nathaniel Foster, 34, with gunshot wounds outside an apartment complex, police said.
Foster had been arguing with the suspect in the case, police said. The argument ended, but the suspect returned to the area and shot Foster, police said.
It was an isolated incident, police said.
In the Oct. 17 case, Jumil Dewann Robertson, 17, a student at Glenn, was found lying on the side of the road in the 1700 block of Argonne Boulevard, suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities pronounced him dead on the scene.
Winston-Salem police have charged four people with murder and other offenses in connection with Robertson’s death.
Anyone with information involving these shootings can call Winston-Salem police at 339-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is also on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.