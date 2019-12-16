Two people were found dead Monday inside a house on Ebert Road, authorities said.
Officers found the victims after they conducted a welfare check at the home at 3984 Ebert Road, police Lt. Gregory Dorn said. Officers went to the home after a family member who was concerned about the two people called police, Dorn said.
Police are investigating the circumstances of those deaths, Dorn said.
Several police cars were parked at the house and crime scene tape was wrapped around the exterior this afternoon. A dark-colored pickup was parked in the driveway.
Dorn said Monday afternoon that investigators are waiting for a search warrant and the crime scene unit to arrive before they enter the house.
"We won't be able to move on anything until then," he said.
Officers are not searching for any suspects, he said.
Police are not releasing any information about the case at this time, Dorn said.
