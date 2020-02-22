Winston-Salem Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Quick Cash Pawn at 700 Peters Creek Parkway.
Two teenagers entered the business at about 6:48 p.m. Saturday, one armed with a handgun, police said. The suspects smashed a display case, took items from the case and fled the store.
The suspects got into a dark colored Dodge Challenger with an unknown registration plate and fled the area.
Nobody was injured during the robbery, and the firearm was not discharged, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident, or with video footage of the incident, contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800 or “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
