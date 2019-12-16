A 91-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds on Monday inside a house on Ebert Road, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.
Police identified the two as Helen Forster North and Eric Allen North, both of 3984 Ebert Road.
Officers went to the home about 3:43 p.m. after a family member who was concerned about the welfare of the two people called police, Lt. Gregory Dorn said. Both the woman and man were pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
Police said that the man and woman lived in the home together but did not describe their relationship.
No suspects are being sought in the deaths, though the case remains under investigation.
Several police cars were parked at the house and crime-scene tape was wrapped around the exterior Monday afternoon. A dark-colored pickup was parked in the driveway.
Police are not releasing any information about the case at this time, Dorn said.
Helen North is listed as the owner of the house at 3984 Ebert Road, according to Forsyth County tax records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.