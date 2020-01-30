HIGH POINT — Police have identified the 48-year-old man who was shot in the chest early today when he arrived at an apartment to paint, High Point police said.
Byron Castillo of Winston-Salem is an independent contractor for Chatham Woods apartment complex, where the shooting occurred, police said. Castillo, who required surgery at a local hospital, is on a breathing machine and his vitals are stable, police announced in an updated news release this afternoon. Police said they have notified the family of Castillo, who is in critical condition.
Police were called at 8:25 a.m. to 802 Lakecrest Ave., at the apartment complex, about a reported shooting.
"He (Castillo) was there to complete some type of painting work," according to Lt. Matt Truitt, spokesman for the police department.
It's unclear, Truitt said, if the man was trying to use a key to gain entry into the apartment.
Someone inside the apartment shot the man, who then went to the complex's office to tell someone he had been shot, Truitt said.
Police are questioning someone in connection with the shooting, Truitt said. That person was not named and no charges were announced in the updated news release.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Crump at 336-887-7877, or call Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.
