A man was taken to a local medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries after Winston-Salem police officers found him with gunshot wounds in the West Salem area of Winston-Salem.
Lt. Vincent Rega of the Winston-Salem Police Department said a call came in about 4:30 p.m. Friday about a shooting in the 300 block of Gregory Street.
When police responded, they found the injured man outside near an apartment building. A police news release later identified the victim as Kenneth Nathaniel Foster, 34, of Winston-Salem.
Foster was involved in an argument with the suspect in the case, police said. The argument ended but the suspect returned to the area and shot Foster, according to the news release.
“This is an isolated incident,” Rega said. “It was a targeted individual. It is not a random act.”
Winston-Salem Police are actively investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
Just one ? Bet the councilman representative of that neighborhood must be having an emotional rush if the first nagnitude
