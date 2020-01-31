Winston-Salem police have identified a man who was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound this morning at a home on the city’s south side and arrested two men on charges in connection with his death.
Ulises Baltazar Cruz, 39, of Frank Street was the victim of the shooting, police said.
Alexander Alvarez Nieto, 24, of Dunleith Avenue and Jeremy Aguilar Zarate, 20, of East 25th Street were arrested today and charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, police said. Bond information for Nieto and Zarate and their court dates weren't immediately available tonight, police said.
Officers are not looking any other suspects in connection with Cruz's death.
Officers went to the residence at 2917 Frank St. around 3:15 a.m. after getting a call about a dead person inside the home, Winston-Salem police officer Sgt. Eric Johnson said. Forsyth County EMS pronounced Cruz dead at the scene.
Crime scene tape surrounded a home at the corner of Frank and Huff streets on Friday morning, and forensics investigators were still at the scene.
Yellow evidence placards sat along the driveway.
A children’s bicycle and a silver Honda also sat in the driveway.
Investigators could be seen examining the car and documenting what appeared to be tire tracks in the mud of the driveway.
Police said the killing appeared to have been an isolated incident.
The Winston-Salem Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding this investigation call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. En Español: 336-728-3904.
Crime Stoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
The homicide marks the second in Winston-Salem in 2020. At this point in 2019, no homicides had been reported in the city.
