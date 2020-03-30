shooting

Police investigate at the scene of a Timlic Avenue shooting on Monday. 

 John Hinton/Journal

A man who was shot and wounded Monday in the Skyline Village Apartments' complex has been identified.

Darrell Lamont Ison, 43, of Timlic Avenue suffered several gunshot wounds and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment, Winston-Salem police said. Ison sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officers are looking for two suspects in connection with the shooting at apartment 5-D on Timlic Avenue. The incident happened in the city's southeastern section.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m., police said. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Ison lying in the apartment's doorway with several gunshot wounds.

The suspects ran away from the scene, police said. Officers are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments