A Winston-Salem man who was shot and killed Saturday night has been identified, authorities said.
Miguel Angel Lazaro-Padilla, 30, of Electric Drive died from his injuries in the 2800 block of Cole Road in the city's southeastern section, Winston-Salem police said.
Lazaro-Padilla parked his white sedan in the area about 7 p.m. and was leaving the car when he was shot several times, police said
Officers and emergency medical technicians responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to a report of an unconscious person on Cole Road, police said. Lazaro-Padilla was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Winston-Salem police 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336- 727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem/Forsyth County is also on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.