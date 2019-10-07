A Winston-Salem man who was shot and killed Saturday night has been identified, authorities said.

Miguel Angel Lazaro-Padilla, 30, of Electric Drive died from his injuries in the 2800 block of Cole Road in the city's southeastern section, Winston-Salem police said.

Lazaro-Padilla parked his white sedan in the area about 7 p.m. and was leaving the car when he was shot several times, police said

Officers and emergency medical technicians responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to a report of an unconscious person on Cole Road, police said. Lazaro-Padilla was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Winston-Salem police 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336- 727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem/Forsyth County is also on Facebook.

