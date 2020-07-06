The driver of a moped who died in a crash Sunday night in Winston-Salem has been identified, authorities said Monday
John Dickson Cobb, 31, of Alvardo Street in Winston-Salem was driving the moped south on Old Belews Creek Road shortly before 10 p.m. when the moped collided with a Mercedes SUV turning left onto Beeson Dairy Road, police said.
As Cobb lay on the ground, he was hit by two other vehicles, a Mercedes sedan and a truck pulling a trailer, police said.
Cobb was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The 4300 block of Old Belews Creek Road was closed for approximately seven hours.
The other drivers were uninjured. Police said the Mercedes SUV was driven by Desmond Paschal Parker, 30, of Morningside Drive in Winston-Salem. Tkeyah Diane Gregory, 27, of Forest Valley Drive in Winston-Salem, was behind the wheel of the sedan.
Police said it is not yet known who was driving the truck and trailer.
This is the seventh traffic fatality of 2020, compared to eight in the same period of 2019.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also find Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County on Facebook.
