GREENSBORO — Two Greensboro men were charged Sunday after they got into a fight at a local restaurant and one of them fired a gun, authorities said.

At about 2:45 p.m., officers responded a report of shots fired at the Steak 'n Shake at 4409 Wendover Ave., said police spokesman Ron Glenn.

An off-duty Davidson County deputy was a patron at the restaurant at the time and detained the two men until Greensboro officers arrived, Glenn said.

Leon Emanuel Rich, 59, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, and Quincy Wayne Dowdy, 42, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, Glenn said.

The two men were injured in the fight, but not by gunfire, and were taken to local hospitals for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, Glenn said.

No one else was injured in the incident. Glenn did not know Sunday evening if the men were still being treated.

Police would not release further details about why the men started to fight. 

"We were fortunate to have someone in law enforcement at the scene," Glenn said. "People have to learn how to better-resolve their differences."

