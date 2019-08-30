The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released the identity of a man found shot to death in a home on Reid Road Tuesday night.
Investigators with the sheriff’s office identified the man as 20-year-old Jahkee William Cooper, of Williamston, according to a news release.
Sheriff’s Office Public Affairs Officer Christina Howell said this is a death investigation and not a homicide investigation. However, investigators have identified "subjects of interest," the news release said.
Deputies arrived at the home around 9 p.m. Tuesday night after someone in the neighborhood heard gunshots and called 911.
The deputies found Cooper dead and lying face down inside the house, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said Wednesday. It is unclear how many times Cooper was shot.
Investigators remained at the residence at 4750 Reid Road, the scene of the shooting, until midday Wednesday. The Winston-Salem Police Department's Forensics division processed the scene.
The home is about 50 yards from the Forsyth-Davidson County line and is next to Samaritan Baptist Church.
The home's owner, Steven Condit III, said the house is a rental.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
