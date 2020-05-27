A man is dead after a shooting in the 100 block of Park Circle around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. His killing is the city's third homicide since Saturday.
The shooting occurred near the Link Apartments Brookstown complex an BB&T Ballpark in downtown Winston-Salem. The man, 27-year-old Kelvin Juan Bonner, lived in a house on Park Circle, according to Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Gregory Dorn.
Police first got a 911 call about a body lying in the road, Dorn said, and soon after received calls about people hearing a single gunshot. When officers and Forsyth County EMS arrived, Bonner's body was lying in the road in front of his home, police said.
"This appears to be an isolated incident, and we're still canvassing the area," Dorn said.
A woman, who said she knew Bonner, broadcast a message onto her Facebook page looking for his relatives. She declined to share her name with the Journal, but said she wanted the public to know Bonner had a "good heart."
"I don't know what else will be said," the woman said. "But he was not a drama filled person."
Homicide detectives and the police department's forensic unit erected a tent over Bonner's body in order to keep the rain off Wednesday morning. Some apartments at the Link complex have balconies overlooking the road, but it's not known if any of those residents saw or heard anything.
Bonner's death is the city's ninth homicide of the year. Through the same time period in 2010, the city had recorded eight homicides.
On Sunday, Ella Lorine Crawley, 50, died after being severely beaten in the day before. A man and woman walking near the Gateway Commons Park in the Aster Park area off Northwest Boulevard found her Saturday morning with severe head injuries.
On Monday, 49-year-old Kevin Raphael Johnson died after someone cut him several times during an argument. No arrests have been made in either death.
