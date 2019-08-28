A 31-year-old died after being stabbed in the chest while in a grocery store parking lot Wednesday afternoon in Winston-Salem, said Lt. Greg Dorn of the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Dorrell Brayboy of Orchid Drive in Winston-Salem was found with stab wounds in the parking lot. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center but died of his injuries shortly after arriving, police said.
Officers responded to Food Lion at 1499 New Walkertown Road in the Eastway Plaza shopping center at about 12:30 p.m. after someone at the store called 911 to report a man had been stabbed, said Lt. A.J. Santos of the Winston-Salem Police Department.
A witness to the stabbing, Julie Sims, said the man was with two young children when he was stabbed.
Dorn confirmed the man had children and said they, along with Brayboy’s girlfriend, were at the hospital in the aftermath of the stabbing. The children and girlfriend were not injured, he said.
Santos said multiple people saw the stabbing and that police have identified a suspect.
Police were searching for a man who left the scene in a gray Chrysler 300, Dorn said.
Sims said the assailant yelled a profanity at the man before leaving the scene and that the two were arguing in the parking lot before the stabbing.
Dorn said detectives are working on securing surveillance footage of the stabbing from Food Lion and that the store’s corporate offices would provide the footage of the incident by Thursday.
Investigators say the attack was an isolated incident that began with an argument. Authorities are looking for only one suspect and said there is no immediate danger to the public.
Authorities remained on the scene late Wednesday afternoon, although the grocery store was open for shoppers.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding the stabbing contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem also has a Facebook page.
