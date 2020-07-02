GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man killed in a double shooting early Wednesday morning was identified by police today.
Nathaniel Pace II, 32, was one of two wounded men officers found about 1:45 a.m. on Spring Garden Street near Warrant Street, police said in a news release. Police said Pace died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon.
Police did not provide an update on the second victim's condition, but said Wednesday that he was in stable but critical condition.
Pace's death is being investigated as a homicide, police said. Police haven't released any suspect information.
Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also submit a tip via the P3tips app or at P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
